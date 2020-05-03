(Opalesque) Activist investing could drop to levels not seen since 2014 in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, according to new research from Activist Insight. Data in the report shows that there was a significant uptick in proxy statements in 2009, 2017, and 2019 following periods of falling stock prices. The increase in proxy filings during those periods suggests that activists may be gearing up for a series of fights over the next few years. Businesses appear to be positioning themselves more defensively ahead of any action.

To read this article: