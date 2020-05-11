(CNBC) What a difference a year may make. CFRA’s Sam Stovall believes stocks will return to all-time highs in the next 12 months. “In other bear markets going back to 1929, and the average 13 month advance was 50%,” the firm’s chief investment strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday. “We have a very good possibility of retracing our steps and challenging the old high.”
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stocks will stage an epic rebound to all-time highs within 12 months, CFRA’s Sam Stovall predicts
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.