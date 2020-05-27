(CNBC) As the stock market surges, the S&P 500 has broken 3,000, a level that potentially signals a longer uptrend for the market.The S&P broke above its 200-day moving average, a widely watched momentum indicator less than a point below 3,000, but it failed to hold it on its first try. Analysts said the market rally is broadening to include small caps and more cyclical names, another positive sign, and they expect it take another run at the 3,000 level.
Stocks break through a major milestone but failed to close above it on first try
