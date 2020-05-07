(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes ticked higher early Thursday, suggesting Wall Street may be set for modest gains on Thursday after the government’s next jobless claims report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 110 points, implying a Thursday opening gain of about 71 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to slight opening gains for the two indexes on Thursday.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits latest jobless claims figures
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.