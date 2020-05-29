(CNBC) Stock futures slipped early Friday morning as traders braced for an upcoming news conference on U.S.-China relations from President Donald Trump.Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 127 points, implying a Friday opening dip of around 25 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a near flat open for the two indexes.
Stock futures point to little change on Wall Street ahead of Trump’s U.S.-China news conference
