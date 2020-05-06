Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures little changed following two days of gains

May 6, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading and pointed to a largely flat open on Wednesday, following two positive sessions in the equity markets. Dow futures dipped 13 points, indicating a Wednesday opening loss of about 21 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a marginally lower Wednesday open for the two indexes.

