(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were largely flat on Thursday night following a sharp rally during the regular session as investors awaited several key data sets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 15 points, implying a Friday opening decline of around 25 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a little changed Friday open for the two indexes.
