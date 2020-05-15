Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures little changed after Thursday’s strong gains on Wall Street

May 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were largely flat on Thursday night following a sharp rally during the regular session as investors awaited several key data sets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 15 points, implying a Friday opening decline of around 25 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a little changed Friday open for the two indexes.

