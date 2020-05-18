Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures flat following best day for market in six weeks on vaccine hopes

May 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures held steady in overnight trading on Monday after the market scored its best day in six weeks on rising optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 20 points, while the S&P 500 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 futures were also little changed.

