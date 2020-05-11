(CNBC) Stocks futures fell in overnight trading on Monday as investors evaluated the latest attempts to reopen the economy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 221 points, implying a Tuesday opening decline of about 229 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pointed to Tuesday opening losses for the two indexes.
Stock futures fall as investors monitor efforts to reopen the economy
