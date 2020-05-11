Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures fall as investors monitor efforts to reopen the economy

May 11, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks futures fell in overnight trading on Monday as investors evaluated the latest attempts to reopen the economy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 221 points, implying a Tuesday opening decline of about 229 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pointed to Tuesday opening losses for the two indexes.

