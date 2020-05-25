(Opalesque) US-based Spectrum Equity has raised a $1.5 billion new fund – Spectrum Equity IX – to invest in startups that are in their growth stage.The growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies said in a press release that it also closed its second Discretionary Overage Program at $150 million, enabling the firm to pursue larger transactions or follow on investments opportunistically.
Spectrum Equity pulls in $1.5bn for ninth fund
