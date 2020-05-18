(Marketwatch) SoftBank Group Corp. 9984, +1.02% said late Sunday, Eastern time, that longtime board member Jack Ma has resigned, and the company announced up to $4.7 billion in share buybacks. Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba BABA, +1.18%, has long been an ally of SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son on the Japanese conglomerate’s board of directors
