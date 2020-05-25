(Opalesque) The five most active investors in US venture capital are pension funds. US venture capital attracts a range of investors, and almost a quarter are located outside of North America, said a study. San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS) and Retirement Plans of Duke University (RPDU) sit atop the table, each with 69 known commitments to vintage 2010-2019 US-based venture capital funds, said Preqin.
SFERS and RPDU top the investors list in US venture capital
