SFERS and RPDU top the investors list in US venture capital

May 25, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The five most active investors in US venture capital are pension funds. US venture capital attracts a range of investors, and almost a quarter are located outside of North America, said a study. San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS) and Retirement Plans of Duke University (RPDU) sit atop the table, each with 69 known commitments to vintage 2010-2019 US-based venture capital funds, said Preqin.

