(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $18 million to a whistleblower whose significant information prompted an examination that resulted in an important enforcement action. The whistleblower repeatedly reported the problem internally before contacting the SEC.

“Because of this whistleblower’s actions, harmed investors were able to recover millions of dollars in losses,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “This whistleblower stepped forward and helped the agency better protect Main Street investors.”

The SEC has awarded over $448 million to 81 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.