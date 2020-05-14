(Bloomberg) SkyBridge Capital, the investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, is turning to some of the biggest names in the hedge fund industry to boost returns after its portfolio lost almost a quarter of its value this year. The firm is investing $100 million each in Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Group.
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Looks to Dalio, Marks to Boost Returns
