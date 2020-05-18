Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Retail sales in the US could fall more than 6% in 2020: Euromonitor

May 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) There are still so many unknowns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how it will continue to throttle the retail industry. But U.S. retail sales could be down at least 6.5% in 2020, according to new estimates from market research company Euromonitor. For comparison, retail sales were down just 2.2% in 2009, the year the Great Recession finally came to a halt, according to the firm. And sales were up 3.3% year over year in 2

