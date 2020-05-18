(CNBC)The U.S. economy could shrink by upwards of 30% in the second quarter but will avoid a Depression-like economic plunge over the longer term, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told “60 Minutes” in an interview aired Sunday. The central bank chief also conceded that jobless numbers will look a lot like they did during the 1930s, when the rate peaked out at close to 25%,
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Powell says GDP could shrink more than 30%, but he doesn’t see another Depression
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.