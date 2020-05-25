(Opalesque) Investors continued to pull money out of hedge funds in April, withdrawing $18.1 billion from hedge funds around the world last month, according to the just-released April 2020 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report.That was less than the $24 billion investors pulled from the industry in March, and performance gains brought overall industry AUM to $2.99 trillion
Performance gains in April nearly push hedge fund AUM back above $3tn, but redemptions persist
