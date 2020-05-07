(Opalesque) Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM)’s private markets arm, Alternative Investment Partners Private Markets, has closed a new fund at $110m focused on addressing critical climate issues. The fund, which seeks to address critical climate issues including global warming and pollution, depleting resources and eco-diversity, builds upon the group’s $800m impact investing strategy launched in 2014.
Morgan Stanley announces $110m fund focused on climate solutions
