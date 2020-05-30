(Opalesque) Bernie Madoff was convicted of fraud in 2009, but the court battle to recover money lost by investors continues on. Today the Supreme Court will decide if it is going to hear arguments that would allow Irving Picard, the trustee for Madoff investors, to pursue offshore fund transfers. Depending on how the Supreme Court decides, more than $2 billion could be recovered for investors that lost money in the Ponzi scheme.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Madoff court battle rages on, heading to the Supreme Court
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.