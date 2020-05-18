(Bloomberg) JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to close a handful of ETFs that echo strategies used by hedge funds.The $22.6 million JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (JPLS), the $53.9 million JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF), the $53.8 million JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (JPHF) and the $25.1 million JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED) will be liquidated in June, the New York-based firm said in a statement.
JPMorgan Plans to Close Four ETFs That Mimic Hedge-Fund Styles
