JC Penney is planning to file for bankruptcy in the next day, sources say

May 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) J.C. Penney is planning to file for bankruptcy in the next day, people familiar with the matter tell CNBC. Its advisors are currently working on a bankruptcy filing that could come late Thursday night or early Friday morning, they said. They cautioned there is still a chance that final negotiations between the retailer and its lenders spill into the weekend and delay the filing.

