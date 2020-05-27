(Opalesque) There has recently been increased interest in long/short equity strategies after a strong relative performance in the 1st quarter of 2020 relative to equity indices and the perception that the recent sell-off and rebound in the marketplace have created an environment for long/short equity managers to excel. This is great news for approximately 25% of the hedge fund industry that focuses on the strategy after a decade-long decline in the percentage of total hedge fund industry assets.
How do you select a long/short equity hedge fund manager?
