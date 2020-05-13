CNBC) House Democrats release their latest coronavirus relief bill as they try to blunt the pandemic’s effects on the economy.
The chamber plans to vote on the legislation, which includes relief for state and local governments, direct payments and hazard pay for essential workers, on Friday. Republicans, who have downplayed the need for more immediate spending, are unlikely to approve the package in the Senate.
House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill
