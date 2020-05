(Reuters) – Hedge funds concentrated their portfolios even further into growth stocks including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled U.S. markets, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report. The two American multinationals saw the largest increase in hedge fund holdings, according to an analysis by the bank of 822 funds with 1.8 trillion in gross equity positions.

