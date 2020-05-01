(Opalesque) The Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark generated a loss of 10.38% in Q1 2020, all but erasing the annual gain of 10.97% made in 2019.But given that the S&P 500 Index fell by 20.00% in the first quarter of this year, hedge funds performed better than traditional stock market funds, said Preqin in its special report, ‘COVID-19’s Impact on Alternative Assets’.
Hedge funds are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Preqin
