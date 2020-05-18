(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry felt the impact of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic in March as hedge fund redemptions jumped dramatically to $85.6 billion, a steep increase from February’s $8.1 billion in industry outflows. March’s redemptions represented 2.7% of industry assets, according to the Barclay Fund Flow Indicator published by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions.
Hedge fund redemptions jump to to $85.6bn in March
