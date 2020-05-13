Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge fund managers up 3.73% in April, reduce YTD losses to 4.64%

May 13, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge funds recouped some of the losses they suffered amidst pandemic-induced market chaos. The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 3.73% in April – recording its strongest monthly performance in recent years, supported by the strong performance of the underlying global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI IMI (Local), which gained 10.47% over the month.

