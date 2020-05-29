(Opalesque)The 2020 coronavirus pandemic around the world has severely affected the global economy causing economic distress on the hedge fund industry in Q1.
Industry assets under management (AUM) fell by 9.4% from Q4 2019 to $3.31tn as of 31 March 2020, stated Preqin. This is the first time AUM has fallen below $3.5tn since Q4 2018.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund AUM reaches $3.31tn as of 31 March 2020, down by 9.4% from Q4 2019
(Opalesque)The 2020 coronavirus pandemic around the world has severely affected the global economy causing economic distress on the hedge fund industry in Q1.
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.