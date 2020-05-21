(CNBC) What could lie ahead for dividend ETFs as corporations cut payouts. Companies have been slashing shareholder payouts as the coronavirus pandemic slows economic activity and weighs on an assortment of industries, which hasn’t boded well for dividend-based exchange-traded funds. Most popular dividend ETFs are underperforming the broader market year to date. The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is down nearly 19%, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is down more than 25% and the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is down almost 32%.
Global dividends are under pressure, but they still offer long-term opportunity
