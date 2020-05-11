(Marketwatch) The Federal Reserve’s new lending facility will begin purchasing corporate bond exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, the New York Fed announced Monday evening. The Fed said most of the purchases would be in exchange-traded funds with exposure to U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, but some of the purchases will be of ETFs whose primary exposure is to U.S. high-yield corporate bonds.
Fed says it will start buying corporate-bond ETFs on Tuesday
