(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose Thursday night after more gains in tech led to the Nasdaq Composite erasing all of its losses for 2020. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up by 278 points, implying an opening gain of about 319 points on Friday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to Friday opening gains for the two indexes.
