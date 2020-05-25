(CNBC)Stock futures traded higher early Tuesday morning to begin a holiday-shortened week, as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine built.Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 416 points, pointing to an implied opening jump of around 429 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a positive open for the indexes on Tuesday. Trading volumes remained thin in overnight action.
Dow futures surge 400 points on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine
