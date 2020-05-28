(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. market indexes rose Wednesday evening as investors looked to add to Wall Street’s robust gains so far this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 144 points, indicating an opening gain of about 180 points (0.7%) when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to opening advances of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
