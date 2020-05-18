(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes rose in early Monday morning trade as investors pored over comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on the state of the economy, in light of last week’s market losses. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 309 points, implying an opening gain of almost 223 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also rose and pointed to modest advances for the two indexes at Monday’s open.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow futures jump 300 points, rebounding from last week’s losses
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.