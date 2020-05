(Marketwatch) U.S. stock-index futures were pointing to modest gains on Wednesday as investors get set to review quarterly corporate results from retailers Target and Lowe’s. An account of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting, released later in the session, may also draw investor attention.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YMM20, 0.83% were trading 158 points, or 0.7%, higher.

To read this article: