(CNBC) Stock futures fell sharply in Friday early morning trade as investors pored through the latest batch of big tech earnings after Wall Street wrapped up its best month in decades. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 346 points lower, implying a Friday opening drop of about 307 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to Friday opening declines for the two indexes.
