(CNBC) Stock futures fell on Sunday night as traders weighed the reopening of the economy along with brewing tensions between China and the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down by 152 points, pointing to a Monday opening decline of around 147 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to losses at the open on Monday for the two indexes.
