(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell early Friday morning after a decline in some major tech stocks, along with dismal employment data and rising tensions with China, pushed the market lower during regular trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 150 points, implying a Friday opening drop of about 189 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a negative open for the two indexes on Friday.
