(Hedgeweek) The hedge fund industry recorded USD33 billion of redemptions in Q1 according to HFR, making it the highest figure since the second quarter of 2009, as investors de-risked their portfolios. But this redemption figure could arguably be even higher come 30 June, as the full impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.
Distressed credit could exert a gravitational pull as US managers launch opportunistic vehicles
