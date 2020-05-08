Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Distressed credit could exert a gravitational pull as US managers launch opportunistic vehicles

May 8, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The hedge fund industry recorded USD33 billion of redemptions in Q1 according to HFR, making it the highest figure since the second quarter of 2009, as investors de-risked their portfolios. But this redemption figure could arguably be even higher come 30 June, as the full impact of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

