(Opalesque) Raising capital in Q1 2020 was a challenge for some venture capital firms with the COVID-19 pandemic roiling economies across the globe.Just 83 US-based venture capital funds held a final close, down from 109 in Q1 2019, said a joint study by Preqin and First Republic on US venture capital.The small number of fund closures reflects the difficulties many market participants faced in keeping business operations steady amid social distancing measures.
Despite COVID-19 challenges, capital flocked to mega VC funds in Q1 2020
