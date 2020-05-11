(Opalesque) CTAs and trend-following hedge fund strategies maintained their recent impressive momentum, profiting from continued trends across commodities and bond markets, new data for April shows. Managed futures funds seized on moves in fixed income assets, while the downward trend in energy – underlined by the West Texas Intermediate benchmark’s futures price dipping into unprecedented negative territory – provided continued opportunities.
