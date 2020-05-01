(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were down 6.00% in March 2020 (-7.6% YTD), outperforming global equities which languished 13.99% over escalating COVID-19 outbreak concerns, reports data provider Eurekahedge. Around 80% of the hedge fund managers tracked by Eurekahedge were able to outperform the global equity market during the month.
CTA/managed futures funds outperformed other hedge fund strategies despite weakness in energy sector
