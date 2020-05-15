(Opalesque) Following a strong 2019, venture capital deal flow in the US slowed in Q1 2020 as COVID-19 introduced practical challenges for dealmakers, said a study. A total of 963 deals were completed in the US for an aggregate $27bn in Q1 2020, a 19% decline from 1,191 deals in Q1 2019, said a study by Preqin.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
COVID-19: With a total of 963 deals aggregating $27bn in Q1, 2020, US venture capital deals fell 19%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.