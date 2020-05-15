(Opalesque) The industry faces short-term disruption due to the pandemic, but the longer term impact is more positive COVID-19 is having a sizeable impact on the business operations of both fund managers and investors, reports research house Preqin. Disruption caused by travel restrictions and social distancing will lead to dampened activity through the remainder of 2020, and possibly into 2021. However, alternatives funds proved to be resilient in previous cycles, and in the longer term, investors seem set to increase their allocations as a result of the pandemic, accelerating future AUM growth.
COVID-19: Preqin’s view of the impact on alternatives
