(Opalesque) COVID-19 is disrupting private capital fundraising as more than half of GPs surveyed by Preqin says that fundraising activity has slowed down. Well over two-thirds (69%) of GPs Preqin surveyed say that fundraising from potential investors has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
COVID-19 negatively impacts private capital fundraising but there are also some bright spots
