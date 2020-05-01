(Opalesque) New research by Oliver Gottschalg, Associate Professor of Strategy and Business Policy at HEC Paris, predicts a possible shortfall of private equity (PE) net cash flows of 65% in distributions in 2020. This corresponds to an 11.3% drop off in pre-crisis net asset values for the PE sample portfolio. For funds with $5b in private equity assets, for instance, the possible shortfall is projected to amount to $600m by the end of the year.
Coronavirus hits private equity cashflow
