(Hedgeweek) Deer Park Road is maintaining an aggressive short position in commercial mortgage backed securities as the market continues to fall because of lockdown. Although the Colorado-based structured credit manager, which was established by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003, expects to shift to a long position in CMBS when the right entry point emerges towards the end of the year, or in early 2021.
CMBS could be hit harder than the ’08 sub-prime market, says Deer Park Road CIO
