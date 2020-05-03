(Reuters) – Hedge funds recorded gains in April when stocks posted their biggest monthly return in decades thanks largely to government rescue packages designed to fuel growth stalled by lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic, managers and investors said. Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund giant which relies on teams of traders to make bets on stocks, bonds, commodities and other securities, earned a 4% return in its flagship Wellington hedge fund last month, according to a performance estimate.
Citadel Hedge Fund gains 4% in April
