(CNBC) Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway dumped all of its holdings in the airline sector, painting a grim picture of the industry that has been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was wrong about that business,” Buffett said, speaking on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, which was held virtually due to the deadly disease.

