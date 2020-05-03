(CNBC) Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway dumped all of its holdings in the airline sector, painting a grim picture of the industry that has been badly hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was wrong about that business,” Buffett said, speaking on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, which was held virtually due to the deadly disease.
Buffett says he dumped entire stake in airline-sector stocks: ‘The world changed for airlines’ amid coronavirus
