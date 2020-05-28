Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with ‘significant’ loss after bankruptcy filing

May 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, unloaded his entire stake in the rental car company at a “significant loss” days after it filed for bankruptcy protection. According to a regulatory filing bit.ly/3enMoJw made on Wednesday, Icahn, who held a nearly 39% stake in Hertz and had three representatives on the board, sold 55.34 million shares on Tuesday at 72 cents per share.

