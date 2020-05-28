(Reuters) – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, unloaded his entire stake in the rental car company at a “significant loss” days after it filed for bankruptcy protection. According to a regulatory filing bit.ly/3enMoJw made on Wednesday, Icahn, who held a nearly 39% stake in Hertz and had three representatives on the board, sold 55.34 million shares on Tuesday at 72 cents per share.
Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with ‘significant’ loss after bankruptcy filing
